SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) – A major vegetation fire burning in Suisun City has prompted evacuations, on Wednesday afternoon.
Contra Costa County firefighters were assisting Suisun City fire department. The fire went from four to five alarms and is burning as many as 20 acres, according to fire officials.
Fairfield, Crockett, El Cerrito and Rodeo-Hercules, and Con Fire sent engines.
The blaze was burning in the marsh of Kellogg Street. Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.
Smoke from the fire was blowing into the residential area
Evacuations have been ordered affecting residents along Elmwood and Maple Streets, according to reports.
Crystal Middle School is a designated evacuation site.
School officials ask that only evacuees and people working in an official capacity come to the site.
You must log in to post a comment.