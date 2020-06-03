Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police and SWAT officers surrounded an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired and a man armed with a rifle.
Oakland police spokesman Johnna Watson emailed that officers responded at 5:33 a.m. to 5700 block of Harmon Ave. in the city’s Seminary neighborhood near Mills College after their shotspotter alert system detected shots being fired.
“When officers arrived on scene they observed a man shooting a rifle from a window of a residence,” Watson said. “No injuries reported at this time.”
Residents were warned to remain sheltered in place and the area had been cordoned off by police.
You must log in to post a comment.