OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police and SWAT officers surrounded an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired and a man armed with a rifle.

Oakland police spokesman Johnna Watson emailed that officers responded at 5:33 a.m. to 5700 block of Harmon Ave. in the city’s Seminary neighborhood near Mills College after their shotspotter alert system detected shots being fired.

“When officers arrived on scene they observed a man shooting a rifle from a window of a residence,” Watson said. “No injuries reported at this time.”

Residents were warned to remain sheltered in place and the area had been cordoned off by police.

