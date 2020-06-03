



WASHINGTON (CBS SF / CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday visited protesters outside the US Capitol to show solidarity with demonstrations following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Pelosi (D-San Francisco), wearing a mask, was mostly greeted by applause, but there were some hecklers.

In a brief interview with CNN, Pelosi praised the move by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday to upgrade the charge against former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin is now facing a charge of second-degree murder and the other three officers who were at the scene are also facing criminal charges.

Asked about the White House’s contention that President Donald Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church, where he held a photo-op after federal law enforcement forced peaceful protesters from Lafayette Sqaure, was similar to President George W. Bush’s visit to New York after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill tour of London bombing damage during World War II, Pelosi replied, “I think they’re hallucinating.”

The speaker briefly walked amongst the protesters, surrounded by a sea of security and media.

As Pelosi left, a protester heckled the Democratic leader, accusing her of making a show of the protest and asking what she has accomplished recently for the black community.

Another protester told CNN that Pelosi is “here for the cameras.”

“She’s not here for the right reasons,” Jizelle Hudgens, a college student from Maryland, told CNN.

Sally Roemer told CNN, however, that she appreciated “the show of support” from Pelosi.

“I thought it was great to see her out here, showing solidarity, trying to lend her support, encouragement to the crowd,” Roemer told CNN.

Pelosi is the latest politician to join protesters after Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts joined protests near the White House in recent days.

Warren was spotted at the Lafayette Square protest Tuesday evening with her husband and their dog, Bailey.

Elizabeth Warren at the White House protest. pic.twitter.com/MsUjFxb5c4 — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) June 2, 2020

Warren also joined the peaceful protesters on Wednesday outside the Capitol.

“The police need to understand that no one is above the law,” Warren said as she stood amongst the group.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.