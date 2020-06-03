



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police announced Wednesday the death of a suspect shot early Tuesday morning during looting incidents by an officer who mistakenly thought he had a gun.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference at Vallejo City Hall, Police Chief Shawny Williams said 22-year-old San Francisco resident Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed by an unidentified officer who thought Monterrosa had a gun in his pocket, but instead it was a hammer.

Williams said police officers arrived at a Walgreens on the 1000 Block of Redwood St. which was being looted at the time and two vehicles, a silver pickup truck and a black sedan drove away from the scene with officers chasing them. The sedan rammed a police car as it fled and injured an officer, Williams said.

When the officers came up on Monterrosa, Williams said it appeared he was holding a weapon and attempting to get into the sedan that was now stopped.

“This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan but suddenly stopped, taking a kneeling position and placing his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun,” said Williams. “Investigations later revealed that the weapon was a long, 15-inch hammer tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt. Due to this perceived threat, one officer fired his weapon five times from within the police vehicle through the windshield, striking the suspect once, fatally wounding the suspect.”

Monterrosa was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No body cam or dashcam footage of the shooting was released. Williams said the officer who fired on the suspect is a 13-year veteran and would be identified in the coming days.

Williams said the police department and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office would launch separate investigations into the shooting. On Tuesday, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan vowed the investigation would be “open and transparent.”

Vallejo enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after Monday night’s shooting and civil unrest, which included several incidents of looting and a fire set inside City Hall. A curfew was later ordered for all of Sonoma County as well as other Bay Area counties to help quell the ongoing civil disturbances.