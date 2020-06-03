



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The driver of a U-Haul box truck was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading Vallejo police and California Highway Patrol officers on a chase, including going the wrong way on the freeway, during the third consecutive night of civil disturbances in the city.

The CHP Golden Gate Air Division posted a video on its Facebook page showing CHP units and Vallejo police chasing the U-Haul which had fled the area were shots were being fired. It was one of many police chases in Vallejo Tuesday evening.

The driver at one point drove the wrong way onto Interstate 80 after the CHP had successfully deployed a spike strip to puncture the truck’s tires.

Shortly after exiting the freeway, a CHP patrol car turned the U-Haul around with a PIT maneuver and the driver was arrested without further incident.

The driver was not identified and the Vallejo Police Department was still investigating the incident.

The chase happened as National Guard troops were deployed to help patrol Vallejo streets early Wednesday following three nights of violence and looting in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis.

Police said officers responded to dozens of call reporting looting and burglaries.

About 50 National Guardsmen were deployed to join Vallejo police, Solano County sheriff deputies, and officers from neighboring cities on the streets in an effort to bring an end to the outbreak of violence.