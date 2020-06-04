SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Silver screens around the country may be in jeopardy of never lighting up again with the magic of cinema as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

AMC Theaters, the largest movie theater chain in the country, said in a Security and Exchange Commission filing this week that it currently has enough cash to re-open this summer, but if the restrictions continue, it may not have the borrowing power to re-open later on.

In the Bay Area, AMC has theaters in Emeryville, San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood at the Metreon, and the Kabuki Theater in the city’s Japantown.

Neighbors of the Kabuki in San Francisco’s Fillmore District say losing the theater would be another blow to the community.

“It’s not gonna be good,” said resident Clarence Davis. “They took the [Japantown] bowling alley, all we have is the theatre right now.”

In addition to capital concerns, there are also concerns about Hollywood productions being shut down and no new content coming into play. Combine that with concerns of making social distancing work inside and people too fearful to come back and the old standby date of dinner and a movie could permanently turn into Netflix-and-chill.

“It’s a sad situation going on everywhere right now,” said Fillmore resident Rose Smith. “I hope they make it through this.”