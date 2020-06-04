SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday thanked the public for assistance in locating a Santa Rosa suspect arrested for injuring a man and killing his dog by backing his Maserati into them earlier this week.

On Monday, June 1, at around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at Las Lomas Road near Central Avenue in Boyes Hot Springs.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man walking his dog, a terrier mix, saw a white Maserati driving towards him at a high rate of speed. As the Maserati past him, the man yelled at the driver to slow down.

The car came to a complete stop and the driver put the car in reverse, accelerated and hit the victim and dog with the car. The dog died at the scene due to its injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. He remains in the hospital but is expected to survive.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted information on Facebook and NextDoor seeking help from the public in locating the white Maserati and driver involved in the violent crime. Detectives actively investigated the case, following up on leads from the public.

On June 3, detectives found the Maserati backed into a driveway at a home on the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive in Santa Rosa after receiving an anonymous tip from the public. The trunk of the Maserati had significant damage. The Maserati was later towed to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

The driver in the incident was identified as 30-year-old Santa Rosa resident Juan Mendoza-Meza.

At approximately 4:38 p.m., detectives found Mendoza-Meza at a residence on the 100 block of Butterfly Lane in Santa Rosa. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury and felony cruelty to an animal.

Mendoza-Meza remains in custody on a no-bail hold. The Sheriff’s Office offered thanks to the community members who contacted authorities with information leading to the arrest.