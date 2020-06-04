HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a firearm industry trade association have announced a $10,000 for information about the theft of 29 firearms from a gun shop in Hayward last weekend.
The guns were stolen in a break-in during a night of looting shortly after 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Tactical, a shop at 1984 National Ave.
Investigators said about 30-40 people broke into the shop and stole the guns, then fled. The theft was part of widespread looting around the Bay Area Sunday following demonstrations over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The owner of the building said a vehicle was used to ram through a security gate to gain access to the store.
The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation trade association is offering the same, creating the total reward of up to $10,000.
Anyone with information about the Hayward theft is asked to contact the ATF by calling (800) ATF-GUNS or visiting http://www.reportit.com or the “report it” smartphone app.
