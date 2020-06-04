FREMONT (CBS SF) — Protesters were making their way through Fremont streets Thursday afternoon headed to a rally outside police headquarters.
The march began as a gathering at Washington High School in support of Black Lives Matter and to protest the killing of George Floyd. The group was planning to march about two miles through the downtown area to police headquarters on the 2000 block of Stevenson Ave.
The department said it had boosted its staffing just in case, but as of Thursday at 5 p.m. police said they were not anticipating any problems.
Fremont’s 8 p.m. curfew is still in effect through Monday, although officials said they would reevaluate it over the weekend.
While Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties rescinded their curfews on Thursday, Fremont is among a handful of Bay Area cities with curfews still in effect, although the curfew was amended to end on Friday morning instead of Monday.
The city manager’s office said the following road closures would remain in the Pacific Commons area:
- Christy Street, south of Auto Mall
- Pacific Commons Blvd, from Auto Mall to Bunche Drive
- Boscell Rd, from Auto Mall to Bunche Drive
- Cushing Parkway, from Auto Mall to Bunche Drive (both directions)
- Nobel Drive, from Auto Mall to Bunche Drive
