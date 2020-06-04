Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man died following a surf rescue Thursday evening at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, National Park Service officials said.
Park service rescue staff at Ocean Beach received a report at 7:15 p.m. of a swimmer in distress at Ocean Beach at Vicente Street, just north of the San Francisco Zoo.
Two swimmers were in the ocean and one was brought in by a surfer. A second swimmer, a 31-year-old man, was far out in rough surf. Rescue staff rescued the man but he went into cardiac arrest.
CPR was started and he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name will be released once his family is told.
Park service officials expressed their condolences to the loved ones of the man who died.
