SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Multiple fires were reported Thursday evening in South San Jose, burning vegetation near a water treatment plant.
Cal Fire reported at least six small fires in the area of Colleen Drive and Chesbro Avenue near the Santa Teresa Water Treatment Plant.
The fires collectively have burned an estimated six acres.
A witness told the fire department he or she saw someone setting fires. Police have reportedly detained at least one person but there was no immediate confirmation from San Jose police.
However, a witness told KPIX 5 police officers detained a person near his home close to where the fires were burning.
“Just caught the arsonist who started 4 fires in my back yard,” said Steve Guerrero in an email to KPIX 5. “Thank you San Jose Fire and San Jose PD for saving our houses! It’s not over but now we can sleep.“
New Incident: #ColleenFire off Colleen Dr in Santa Clara County is 25 acres and 0% contained. Unified Command: @calfireSCU and @CityofSanJose. pic.twitter.com/Zae6iNiwuM
