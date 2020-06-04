SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Several streets in San Francisco’s Presidio will close to vehicle traffic starting this weekend, adding to other streets elsewhere in the city that have been closed in order to allow pedestrians room to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Presidio Trust officials said the Presidio Slow Streets initiative will close or limit traffic on select streets within the area starting on Saturday and going through June30 to allow for residents to walk, run, exercise and bike safely.

Under the initiative, West Pacific Avenue between Arguello and Presidio boulevards will be completely closed to traffic, as well as

Montgomery Street between Lincoln Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue and Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Arguello and West Pacific Boulevard between Fifth Avenue and Arguello Boulevard will also be

closed but limited vehicle access for residents, tenants and delivery and emergency vehicles will still be allowed, according Presidio Trust officials.

As the month goes on, the routes could be adjusted, officials said. Current information can be found at http://www.presidio.gov/slow-streets.

Back in April, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency opened up a number of streets to pedestrians and bicyclists as part of the city’s Slow Streets program. A map of the city’s Slow Streets can be found at https://www.sfmta.com/covid19.

Additionally, both John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park have also been completely closed to vehicles through the duration of the COVID-19-related shelter order.