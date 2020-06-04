SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials allowed dusk-to-dawn curfew orders to expire early Thursday in both San Francisco and San Jose as police have seen a decline in the number of acts of looting, violence and arrests.

The orders were put in place after widespread looting left San Francisco’s retail hub Union Square in shambles and buildings in San Jose damaged and defaced with graffiti condemning the in-custody death of George Lloyd in Minneapolis.

Several other Bay Area communities also placed their residents on a nightly lockdown as did officials in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties.

“Following Saturday night, it was important for the safety of our residents to ensure that we could prevent the violence and vandalism that had taken place, but we know that the overwhelming majority of people out protesting are doing so peacefully and we trust that will continue,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement on Twitter.

Breed has been supportive of the protests, which kicked off last week following the death of Floyd, a black man who died as a Minneapolis police officer was arresting him. However, she reminded demonstrators to remain peaceful.

“As I said at the rally at City Hall on Monday, I am Mayor of San Francisco, but I am a black woman first,” she posted. “I know what it is like to experience injustice, and as someone who grew up here I am well aware that we have our own legacy of racism to reckon with and rectify.”

Meanwhile, the San Jose City Council voted 10-1 to let the curfew expire on Thursday morning. However, council members said that if conditions worsen after the restrictions were relaxed, they can revisit it reimposing the order.

The council lifted the restriction after receiving complaints the curfew was a violation of the right to assemble and protest.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that Griesey Ponciano, a local teacher and former New York City resident, saw “no difference between (New York’s controversial) stop-and-frisk (order) and your curfew.”

“Your curfew is an act of aggression and gives your officers more freedom to arrest as they see fit,” she said.

On Wednesday night, a crowd of nearly 10,000 protesters marched from San Francisco’s Mission High School to the Hall of Justice and City Hall.

Authorities said the demonstration was relatively peaceful and few people were detained.