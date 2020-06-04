



SONOMA (CBS SF) – Sonoma Raceway will not host the National Hot Rod Association’s Sonoma Nationals Mello Yello Drag Racing Series that had previously been scheduled for next month, organizers said this week.

The raceway had announced in early May that the event, previously scheduled for July 24-26, was being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place restrictions.

On Wednesday, the event was officially cancelled after the raceway and NHRA decided the limited options to hold the event in the late fall couldn’t work.

“The best option for the NHRA Sonoma Nationals would have been in November, and with the uncertainty of weather, which would affect the racing and camping experience, we are not confident we could provide an event up to the standard our fans have come to expect,” Sonoma Raceway president Steve Page said.

It is the first year the event has been canceled since the series began at the raceway in 1988. Ticketholders have the choice of receiving an event credit plus an additional 20 percent toward the 2021 event, or receiving a full refund of their purchase.

People who purchased tickets are asked to visit https://www.sonomaraceway.com/nhra-exchange/ within 30 days to choose their preferred option.

Last month, NASCAR cancelled the Toyota / Save Mart 350, which was scheduled to take place at Sonoma Raceway in mid-June.

