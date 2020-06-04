SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man reported missing along the San Francisco coastline was found stranded on a beach and rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter Wednesday night.
The man was stuck on Marshall’s Beach in San Francisco, a secluded beach with a rocky shoreline and steep bluffs at the Presidio.
The Coast Guard said it received a report from the National Parks Service at 11:12 p.m. requesting assistance in searching for the man last seen climbing up to Lincoln Boulevard from the beach.
The Coast Guard Station Golden Gate dispatched a 47-foot boat crew and the Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco sent a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to the area.
National Park Service personnel found the missing man on the rocks, approximately 20 feet off the water. He was able to climb down from the rocks and into the shallow water, where a rescue swimmer helped hoist the man onto the helicopter.
The unidentified man was transported to a parking lot in Baker Beach where emergency services personnel were waiting. He was in stable condition as he was taken to the hospital. There was no word on his specific injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.