



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The co-owners of the Golden State Warriors issued a statement Thursday signaling the team’s support for the current social justice protests sweeping the nation and pledging to help create “real and sustainable change.”

The statement from Joe Lacob and Peter Guber comes on the same day the NBA announced plans for the resumption of the season without the Warriors and several other teams that did not qualify to return to play because of their current records.

As Chairmen of the Golden State Warriors organization, and as citizens of our country and members of the community, we are resolute in our belief that our collective attitude and aptitude around race relations must be for real change now. The inequity and intolerance that permeates our society must stop! We are at a tipping point in our national race relations and we all must take the leadership responsibility for creating real and sustainable change. We all must align our feet, tongue, heart and wallet as the only way to accomplish this imperative. This is not a political issue, though it will require critical political action. It is a leadership issue, and towards that end, we will be working with our players, coaches and the entire organization to make this pledge real. We will be accountable.”

Sincerely,

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber

Earlier Thursday, Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers alluded to the same sentiments when announcing the official end of the team’s 2019-2020 season.

“We all recognize that there are much more important and pressing issues in our world right now that need to be addressed and corrected. Basketball is secondary at this point,” said Myers.

During its run of success, reaching the NBA Finals in each of the past five seasons, Warriors players and head coach Steve Kerr have had no hesitation being outspoken on issues of social justice and politics, often drawing the ire of conservative critics, including President Trump.

On Wednesday, Warrior stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson joined several of their teammates in a peaceful march along Oakland’s Lake Merritt, calling for change in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Former Warrior Stephen Jackson, who was part of the 2007 “We Believe” team, grew up with Floyd in the same neighborhood in Houston and considered him as a brother.