Santa Rosa Family Grads Include Dad, Receiving Diploma Alongside Daughter

SANTA ROSA — The first-born child of Mexican immigrants from Santa Rosa has become the first person in her family to graduate from high school, on the same day her father become the second person. Ana Solano received her diploma from Piner High School in Santa Rosa this week. Her father, Rafael, who emigrated from Jalisco, Mexico with his wife Martha 30 years ago, received his GED after taking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College last year. Gathered in their living room to watch the virtual graduation, it was quite a celebration at the Solano family home. “Yeah, and I never really imagined that his first-born daughter would be, like, both of us graduating at the same time” exclaimed Ana Solano. Read More

Thousands Of San Francisco City Workers Redeployed During COVID-19 Emergency

SAN FRANCISCO — Some 3,000 San Francisco city employees are getting re-assigned to completely different jobs to help fill needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the largest disaster re-deployment in the city’s history. As branch manager of the Noe Valley Public Library, Denise Sanderson usually moves books. “I’m not usually putting potatoes in a bag in my normal job,” she chuckled. She’s one of more than 100 library staff who’s re-assigned to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank to help deliver food to 12,000 senior citizens a week who are sheltered at home. Read Morehttps://cbsloc.al/3gVoA1F

Gov. Newsom Says State Should Prepare For Protest-Driven Spike In Coronavirus Pandemic

STOCKTON — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he’s concerned about the spread of coronavirus as thousands of people gather for protests across the state and he said the state should prepare for higher rates of positive tests because of both the protests and the reopening of businesses now underway. “If you’re not (concerned), you’re not paying attention to the epidemiology, to the virulence of this disease,” he said during a visit to Stockton where he met with Mayor Michael Tubbs and business owners to discuss systemic racism and injustices. Newsom added he’s particularly concerned about the disproportionate deaths from the virus among black Californians. Still, California has no plans to halt its reopening efforts, though Newsom hasn’t announced any new guidance for businesses this week. Read More

San Mateo County Revises Shelter Order To Allow Outdoor Dining, Charter Boats, Limited Funeral Attendance

SAN MATEO COUNTY — San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow on Thursday announced a revised shelter-in-place order allowing outdoor dining and charter boat operations and amending funeral attendance restrictions. The new order announced Thursday goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The revised order amends the guidelines for funerals. New instructions permit indoor funerals with up to 10 individuals present. Outdoor funerals are limited to no more than 25 individuals. The outdoor dining and charter boat service must comply with safety measures and other restrictions to ensure social distancing. Read More

49ers Are Only NFL Coaching Staff Not Allowed To Return To Team Facility On Friday

SANTA CLARA — While the rest of the NFL’s coaches return to their offices Friday, the 49ers staff will continue to work remotely until they get the green light from Santa Clara county. “I’m not too upset about it. Yeah, you want every advantage possible, but our county is not there yet and it doesn’t bother me that much because I do understand. Plus, the players aren’t allowed in. Us coaches, we can meet like we’re doing right now on zoom,” Shanahan told reporters during a video conference on Thursday. Organizations will now be allowed to have up to 100 employees in their building and must continue to follow state and local health protocols. Players are still not allowed to return and because of that, Shanahan is not worried about falling behind the other 31 teams as they prepare for the 2020 season. Read More

Oakland Council Members, Small Business Owners Seek Change To Business Tax

OAKLAND — Three members of the Oakland City Council and a coalition of small business owners and labor union officials on Thursday called for changes to the city’s business tax code to better support small businesses during the recovery from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Council members Nikki Fortunato Bas, Sheng Thao and Dan Kalb announced their “Lift Up Oakland” proposal, which would implement a progressive business tax structure, replacing the current system that Bas argued places the highest tax burden on small businesses. The new tax structure would reduce the business tax rate for some 24,000 small businesses that make less than $250,000 annually in gross receipts, according to Bas. The proposal, if approved by the full City Council, would be placed on the November ballot. Bas said polling has shown support as high as 74 percent among likely voters when they are presented with a neutral description of the measure. Read More

AMC Theaters Appear To Be On Shaky Ground As Pandemic Drags On

SAN FRANCISCO — Silver screens around the country may be in jeopardy of never lighting up again with the magic of cinema as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. AMC Theaters, the largest movie theater chain in the country, said in a Security and Exchange Commission filing this week that it currently has enough cash to re-open this summer, but if the restrictions continue, it may not have the borrowing power to re-open later on. In the Bay Area, AMC has theaters in Emeryville, San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood at the Metreon, and the Kabuki Theater in the city’s Japantown. Neighbors of the Kabuki in San Francisco’s Fillmore District say losing the theater would be another blow to the community. Read More

Stanford University Would Rotate Students On Campus by Academic Quarters

STANFORD — Officials at Stanford University announced some details of its plan to reopen this fall, months after the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to go online. “Though our planning is not complete and some important decisions are yet to be made, the overall structure for the year ahead is coming into place, and we thought it was important to share our thinking with you as soon as possible rather than waiting until every aspect is worked out,” university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne and provost Persis Drell said in a letter to the school community. Among the changes, Stanford plans to start the fall quarter a week earlier, on September 14th, with classes ending on November 20th, the Friday before Thanksgiving. Students would then take their final exams from home after the Thanksgiving holiday, to help reduce the potential of the coronavirus spreading due to travel. Read More

NBA Approves Plan To Restart Season; Warriors Season Over

SAN FRANCISCO — The NBA has finalized a plan to resume play, close to three months after it suspended its season. The league presented the plan to their board of governors on Thursday. 22 teams, including 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference, would resume play on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. All of the qualifying teams are within six games of a playoff spot. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. Read More

Major Mall Owner Demanding Rent Payments From San Francisco-Based Gap Inc.

NEW YORK — Gap is being sued for refusing to pay rent for stores temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Mall owner Simon Property Group said in a lawsuit filed this week that the clothing retailer owes three months of rent, totaling $65.9 million. Gap Inc. has more than 390 stores at Indianapolis-based Simon’s malls, including its namesake brand, Old Navy and Banana Republic. Gap and other major retailers, including sneaker seller Foot Locker, have said they wouldn’t pay rent for stores that were forced to close due to the pandemic. In April, Gap warned that it may be sued by its landlords and that a dispute could be costly and have “an uncertain outcome.” Read More

Officials Launch Presidio Slow Streets Program; Traffic Prohibited On Select Streets

SAN FRANCISCO — Several streets in San Francisco’s Presidio will close to vehicle traffic starting this weekend, adding to other streets elsewhere in the city that have been closed in order to allow pedestrians room to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Presidio Trust officials said the Presidio Slow Streets initiative will close or limit traffic on select streets within the area starting on Saturday and going through June30 to allow for residents to walk, run, exercise and bike safely. Under the initiative, West Pacific Avenue between Arguello and Presidio boulevards will be completely closed to traffic, as well as

Montgomery Street between Lincoln Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue and Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. Read More