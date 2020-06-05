



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Passengers who sailed from the Bay Area to Mexico earlier this year on the cruise ship Grand Princess have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging they were negligently exposed to the coronavirus.

The lawsuit filed against Princess Cruises and its parent company Carnival was on behalf of more than 2,000 passengers who were on the Grand Princess when it sailed from San Francisco to Mexico in early February.

At least 100 passengers on board contracted COVID-19 and two people died.

The suit claims Carnival and Princess allowed potentially infected individuals on the cruise to share confined space with other passengers.

“Carnival and Princess allowed potentially infected individuals on the Mexico cruise to share confined space with other passengers, casually and callously exposing all 2,500 passengers to serious illness from COVID-19,” attorney Elizabeth Cabraser of San Francisco law firm Lieff Cabraser, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Carnival’s Princess Cruises said in a statement the company does not comment on pending litigation, but added, “Our response throughout this process has focused on the well-being of our guests and crew within the parameters dictated to us by the government agencies involved and the evolving medical understanding of this new illness.”

Passengers on another Grand Princess voyage from San Francisco to Hawaii that took place in late February filed a separate lawsuit against Princess Cruises and Carnival back in April.