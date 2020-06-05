SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was injured at a grass fire in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon that forced some evacuations before being contained.
The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted about the grass fire on the 900 block of Connecticut Street shortly before 1 p.m.
Grass Fire (Potrero Hill, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/7mmjshhDlJ
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 5, 2020
According to posts on the Citizen app, the Potrero Hill Rec Center and residents along nearby Dakota Street were advised to evacuate immediately.
San Francisco police and fire units responded to the scene. At about 2:08 p.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that the fire had been contained at 2.5 acres. One adult was injured, but there were no details about the nature of the injury.
THIS FIRE IS CONTAINED 2.5 ACRES — NO STRUCTURES– 1 ADULT INJURY (STABLE) MEDIA STAGING WISCONSIN AND CONNECTICUT BRIEFING AT 230PM — TEMPORARY EVACUATION SHELTER DAKOTA AND 25TH 1408 Hrs https://t.co/GN57nyq20t
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 5, 2020
A temporary evacuation center is still currently open at Dakota and 25th Street.
