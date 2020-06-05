SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was injured at a grass fire in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon that forced some evacuations before being contained.

The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted about the grass fire on the 900 block of Connecticut Street shortly before 1 p.m.

According to posts on the Citizen app, the Potrero Hill Rec Center and residents along nearby Dakota Street were advised to evacuate immediately.

San Francisco police and fire units responded to the scene. At about 2:08 p.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that the fire had been contained at 2.5 acres. One adult was injured, but there were no details about the nature of the injury.

A temporary evacuation center is still currently open at Dakota and 25th Street.

