



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

COVID-19 Masks Pose Unique Problem For Deaf, Hard Of Hearing Community

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the deaf and hard of hearing community to confront a unique challenge. With more people wearing masks, it’s even difficult for them to communicate. Despite the obvious need for a mask, a lot of people find them to be quite bothersome. They fog your glasses, muffle your speech but, for a deaf person, the mask can be especially troublesome. Many think, it would matter if voices are muffled to a deaf person because they can’t hear it. Catherine Neymzan runs Blingva Translation Services. She says it’s not the voice, it’s the lips. Read More

California Allowing Schools, Gyms, Bars To Open Next Week

SACRAMENTO — California will allow schools, day camps, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening with modifications starting next Friday. The state released guidance Friday afternoon for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus, said Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services agency. The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other sectors. Almost all of the state’s 58 counties have met those metrics. The state’s guidance also included rules on hotels, casinos, museums, zoos and aquariums. Read More

Apple Reportedly Offering Coronavirus Tests To Employees Returning To Cupertino Headquarters

CUPERTINO — Apple employees returning to its Silicon Valley headquarters will reportedly have the option of getting tested for the coronavirus. The company started bringing back some workers to its Apple Park office in Cupertino last month, offering them nasal-swab tests for the virus and requiring temperature checks and masks, according to Bloomberg News. Other precautions include closed kitchens and a two-person limit in elevators that normally accommodate 10. Apple did not respond to requests for comment. Read More

Grand Princess Passengers On SF-Mexico Cruise File Class-Action Lawsuit Over Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — Passengers who sailed from the Bay Area to Mexico earlier this year on the cruise ship Grand Princess have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging they were negligently exposed to the coronavirus. The lawsuit filed against Princess Cruises and its parent company Carnival was on behalf of more than 2,000 passengers who were on the Grand Princess when it sailed from San Francisco to Mexico in early February. At least 100 passengers on board contracted COVID-19 and two people died. Read More

Sonoma Co. To Test For Coronavirus Antibodies Among Certain Groups

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County will start testing some people for antibodies produced in response to the coronavirus, county officials said Thursday. Beginning Saturday, first responders, people who have recovered from the virus and people who have come in close contact with them can be tested at the public health lab in Santa Rosa. Testing will be done daily. County officials said the plan is to expand the testing to health centers and some hospitals in the county. Read More