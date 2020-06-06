Comments
CONCORD (CBS SF) — A two-alarm grass fire reported at about 5 p.m. Saturday has, as of 5:40 p.m., burned about 20 acres near East Olivera and Willow Pass Roads near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides, and as of 5:40 p.m., there were no reports of damages to structures or of injuries.
