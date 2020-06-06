SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units are on the scene of a quickly growing brush fire north of Vacaville that has grown to 150 acres and is forcing evacuations on Quail Canyon Road, according to fire officials.
Cal Fire first tweeted about the wildland fire on the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road north of Vacaville in Solano County shortly before 5 p.m. The so-called Quail Fire is currently 150 acres and 0% contained.
Currently 100 structures are being threatened by the fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley Road to Hwy 128.
#QuailFire – UPDATE – Fire is currently 150 acres, Evacuations are in progress, 100 Structures are threatened, Pleasants Valley Road is closed. #CALFIRE #CALFIRELNU
Pleasants Road is currently closed. CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
