



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The recent windy weather in Bay Area has led to the discovery of a new phenomenon where the fog and wind blast into the bay at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, a loud humming noise that can be heard for miles around.

Recently-installed wind slats along the bridge’s bike path are being attributed as the cause of the noise, much like what happens with musical instruments when air is forced into a small space, a detail which designers apparently failed to take into account.

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020

People crossing the span are now serenaded with an eerie, harmonic vibration that resonates miles away.

Sorry this is happening. The Golden Gate Bridge Sargent reports the low humming noise is related to high winds blowing through the newly installed railing slats along the bike path on the bridge. ^JB — SF311 (@SF311) June 6, 2020

In San Francisco, the city's iconic Golden Gate Bridge did something it's never done before. It started singing. Engineers say it's because of wind passing through newly installed railings. Witnesses describe it as angelic and peaceful. (Sound up)pic.twitter.com/xvfAlAwolB — Goodable (@Goodable) June 6, 2020

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge is now making music 🎵 https://t.co/fN1eLJlEwx — StJon Clark (@StJon) June 6, 2020

TIL: The Golden Gate Bridge has just become the world’s largest wind instrument. No, but seriously: There is now a permanent creepy 3-tone dissonant soundtrack flooding San Francisco thanks to some recently completed bridge construction. pic.twitter.com/05ImVT7Im7 — ʀeeᴅ (@reedm) June 6, 2020

.