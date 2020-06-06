SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The recent windy weather in Bay Area has led to the discovery of a new phenomenon where the fog and wind blast into the bay at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, a loud humming noise that can be heard for miles around.

Recently-installed wind slats along the bridge’s bike path are being attributed as the cause of the noise, much like what happens with musical instruments when air is forced into a small space, a detail which designers apparently failed to take into account.

People crossing the span are now serenaded with an eerie, harmonic vibration that resonates miles away.

 

