Update: Firefighters Slow Overnight Spread Of Quail Fire; Buildings Destroyed, Homes Evacuated, 1400 Acres Burned A small army of firefighters battled the Quail Fire near Vacaville overnight as it grew to more than 1,400 acres by early Sunday, continuing to destroy structures and move eastward.

Coronavirus Reopening Roundup: Alameda County 'Social Bubbles'; Napa Winery Tasting Rooms ReopenThe tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know -- KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area -- will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.