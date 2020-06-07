OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A driver was killed and a female passenger wounded late Saturday night during a California Highway Patrol criminal investigation on an Oakland street, authorities said.
Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the incident took place in the 9600 block of Cherry St. at around 10:46 p.m.
There were no details released on why the CHP officer or officers opened fired.
“The driver of a vehicle, a male adult sustained fatal gunshot wounds and the female, adult passenger, is currently being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds and listed in stable condition,” Watson said in an email.
No injuries to CHP officers were reported.
OPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office along with the California Highway Patrol Critical Incident Investigations were all conducting independent investigations.
You must log in to post a comment.