TRACY (CBS SF) — A man was rescued Saturday morning after his kayak capsized in heavy winds at Clifton Court Forebay in the San Joaquin River Delta region of eastern Contra Costa County, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Rescue crews responded about 9:20 a.m. and a California Highway Patrol helicopter was summoned to lower a basket to bring the capsized kayaker out of the water.

CHP Helicopter Rescue of Kayaker

Kayaker rescued in Clifton Court Forebay by CHP helicopter crew, June 6, 2020. (CHP Photo)

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia.

A second kayaker was able to paddle himself to shore.

