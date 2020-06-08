NAPA (KPIX) — The city of Napa scheduled a special meeting Monday night to discuss its budget for next year — a budget that has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus. The loss of tax revenue is the next looming problem created by the pandemic.

For a city that relies on tourism, Napa has seen it all: fires, floods, power shutoffs, earthquakes, the Great Recession. But Bret Prebula, the city’s finance director, says none of those compares to COVID-19.

“This is worse than all of those from a financial perspective,” he said.

The city was already dealing with a $10 million budget shortfall for 2019-20 when the lockdown began. Napa city manager Steve Potter said the economic nightmare came with no warning.

“There were people on the streets having a good time, enjoying the restaurants, staying in our hotels one day and the next day they were gone,” Potter said.

That cost an estimated $10 million in lost hotel and sales tax revenue. So, as they worked to finalize next year’s budget by the end of June, they were looking to trim $20 million. Then came a bombshell: Because of a complicated system to fund schools, the state informed Napa they may not be getting any vehicle license-fee money next year. Those funds amount to about $9 million so the city may be looking at operating next year missing $29 million — about a third of its normal revenue.

“There have been rumors about what’s being cut, what’s not being cut,” said Mayor Jill Techel. “Will we have to go to furloughs or layoffs? And none of that is what we’ve landed on for right now.”

It’s a problem that virtually every city in America is facing: how to deal with the economy coming to a sudden halt for three months. Napa will freeze hiring and maintenance projects and examine how to absorb its parks operation into other departments. The city will look for more efficient ways to conduct business via online platforms. They won’t speculate about layoffs but say they are talking with employee unions. How bad it will get depends on when people feel comfortable traveling again.

“How that comes back and the speed it comes back is really unknown and that, I think, is the trigger that makes it much larger than the Great Recession or the natural disasters that we’ve had in the last five-to-seven years,” said finance director Prebula.

The city manager says they still have hope the state will change its mind about holding back vehicle license fees.

“We still have a significant hill to climb — a $20 million deficit — but we can overcome that one,” he said. “The $30 (million deficit due to lost VLF funds) will take an entire restructure of the city.”