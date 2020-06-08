



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Bloodied Modesto Store Manager Becomes Symbol Of Life In Age Of COVID-19

MODESTO — For weeks Samantha Clarke calmly listened to the insults and threats directed daily at her and her employees by people who learned they couldn’t enter the Modesto store without wearing a mask and following other coronavirus-related rules. But never, says the 17-year veteran of retail sales, did she expect she’d be sucker-punched and knocked to the floor, blood gushing from her battered face. Not until it happened recently after a customer was told the last above-ground swimming pool in stock had just been sold to someone else. “I’ve been in retail my whole life. I’ve been at this particular job 17 years and I’ve never heard of anyone being attacked, ever,” Clarke said by phone one recent evening after finishing the night shift. Read More

BART Adding Trains As Workers Return From COVID-19 Shutdowns

OAKLAND — BART officials will be adding extra trains Monday after weeks of service cuts because of a lack of riders during the coronavirus shelter in place. The commute line will be adding three trains to the morning and afternoon commute on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill to Daly City. In the morning, the three added trains will originate at Pleasant Hill at 6:16 a.m., 6:46 a.m. and 7:16 a.m. The added service will create a 15-minute frequency of commuter trains from 6 a.m. to 7:30am on BART’s busiest line. Read More

Sports Fans Experience To Change Profoundly Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dayton Moore remembers so clearly the vast sections of empty seats inside Kauffman Stadium when he took over as general manager of the Kansas City Royals, and he remembers just as vividly — nearly a decade later — how those seats filled and fans roared as the long-suffering club won the World Series. Those dueling memories make the thought of playing games in empty stadiums hard for Moore to fathom. “I know how much strength all players draw from the fans and environment,” he said, when asked about plans to play a shortened season without crowds, “and you need that support to get through an entire Major League Baseball schedule.” Read More

Alameda County Superior Court To Resume Suspended Trials

OAKLAND — Starting Monday, the Alameda County Supreme Court will resume certain criminal and civil jury trials suspended as of March 17, when the COVID-19 coronavirus closure went into effect, court officials said. Then, starting June 29, the Superior Court will begin sending out summons papers to prospective jurors for new trials. However, given the status of the COVID-19 crisis in Alameda County and the accompanying shelter-in-place orders still in effect, and the need to maintain social distancing and control crowd sizes, the only a limited number of jury trials will be conducted at any given time, the court said. Read More

Walnut Creek’s 81-Year-Old Palmer School Shuttering Doors

WALNUT CREEK — The Palmer School for Boys and Girls, a Walnut Creek-based private school that has served students in Contra Costa County since 1939, has abruptly shut down. The school’s headmaster cited in an email to parents that restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health threat posed to students in any event, were too much to overcome. “The school has been devastated by the pandemic, and our program cannot be sustained in the face of the ongoing uncertainty,” Headmaster Sam Mendes, a grandson of the school’s founders, said in an email to parents Friday. “Please know that this decision has been made with tremendous thought and counsel.” Read More

Milpitas Officials Issue Guidelines For Indoor Dining

MILPITAS — Temporary guidelines allowing outdoor dining on sidewalks, parking spaces and patio areas adjacent to restaurants have been put in place in Milpitas to assist establishments reopening under the revised county novel coronavirus health order. “The guidelines will assist local restaurants in setting up temporary outdoor dining areas in a manner consistent with state and county

directives for social distancing and shelter in place,” the city said in a news release. Dining areas can be in the front or side of a restaurant. Use of parking spaces will require a temporary barrier such as low decorative walls or fencing, modular concrete or plastic barriers, or landscape planters to ensure the safety of patrons. Read More

Wineries Welcome Go-Ahead to Reopen Tasting Rooms With Restrictions

ST HELENA — On Friday, Governor Newsom issued orders to allow wine tasting to resume in California but, as much as Napa Valley wineries have been looking forward to the news, it still caught a lot of them by surprise. V Sattui winery in St. Helena is one of the few wineries allowed by law to sell food so they’ve been using their outdoor picnic area to attract business. When Friday’s directive was issued, they were able to mobilize about 30 staffers to the tasting room. “We sell 100 percent of our wine either here at the winery or online,” V Sattui Winery president Tom Davies told KPIX. “So the ability of us to do tastings is critical for the success of our winery … we are just so happy.” Read More