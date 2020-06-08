ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old Cotati man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run after allegedly striking an 11-year-old boy with his truck in Rohnert Park and then fleeing the scene, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded at 7:07 p.m. Sunday to a report of a collision betweena truck and the boy, who was riding a bicycle in the 900 block of Civic Center Dr. Witnesses reported seeing the truck fleeing on Country Club Drive.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries, public safety officials said.

A Cotati police officer who heard the report knew of a truck matching the description in the case and went to the 500 block of West Sierra

Avenue in that city, and the truck soon pulled into a parking lot there and Stephen Marteo exited the truck and was detained.

Rohnert Park officers went to the Cotati location and a witness of ]the collision identified him and the truck as being involved in the

collision.

Marteo was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI causing injury and probation violation. His bail was set at $110,000, according to the Department of Public Safety.