DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A driver has been arrest and two people were killed in an early-morning head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate Highway 680, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said Camille Veraanne Kimball, 27, of Concord, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter on Sunday.
According to CHP investigators, Kimball drove her 2020 Ford Fusion southbound in thenorthbound lanes of the highway near Danville’s El Pintado Road, colliding head-on into a 2012 Honda Civic. A 46-year-old woman from Antioch and a 26-year-old man, also from Antioch, were killed by the impact and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims had not been identified as of Monday morning.
Kimball suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to John Muir Hospital.
Authorities are seeking witnesses to the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.
