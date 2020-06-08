OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Demonstrations in Oakland have not lost steam. Sunday’s rally at Lake Merritt attracted a very broad demographic in the fight against racial injustice.

They came by the hundreds on bikes riding in solidarity through the streets of Oakland. Among then was school teacher Nova Ray, who told KPIX 5 that the fight for justice and equality is going to be long.

“Half my family is white, half my family is black and to me white silence is violence,” Ray said. “It’s not a cute thing to show up on your bike and have a little sign for a couple weeks, we need to keep this momentum, we need to keep speaking about this.”

People of all ages brought their signs and bikes to Lake Merritt to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police brutality. Many in the crowd wore masks.

Earlier Sunday, hundreds marched to Oakland Police headquarters and blocked traffic on Broadway. At one point, the group decided to have a big dance party.

“As far as Black Lives Matter, all lives matter, just treat people equal,” said Brandon Jackson of Oakland.

Andrew Fede of San Francisco feels encouraged by the vast turnout.

“I mean it’s great, the African American community has been speaking about these issues for years. Racism isn’t a black issue, this isn’t something that we can solve alone, so we really do need support,” Fede said.