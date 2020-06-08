SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Muni service across San Francisco will pause for eight minutes and 46 seconds on Tuesday, at noon, to honor George Floyd, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.
The moment of silence was announced in a statement on Twitter.
Muni operators will pull over safely, and open the doors to allow passengers to either partake in the memorial or disembark.
“We want to provide both staff and our customers a sanctioned space to participate as a symbol of the agency’s solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement,” said officials.
The agency apologized for any inconvenience the suspension of service may cause. Riders should plan accordingly.
SFMTA has developed a Racial Equity Action Plan for staff with de-escalation and implicit bias training.
Agency staff will also observe the moment of silence.
