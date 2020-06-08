MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Temporary guidelines allowing outdoor dining on sidewalks, parking spaces and patio areas adjacent to restaurants have been put in place in Milpitas to assist establishments reopening under the revised county novel coronavirus health order.

“The guidelines will assist local restaurants in setting up temporary outdoor dining areas in a manner consistent with state and county

directives for social distancing and shelter in place,” the city said in a news release.

Dining areas can be in the front or side of a restaurant. Use of parking spaces will require a temporary barrier such as low decorative walls or fencing, modular concrete or plastic barriers, or landscape planters to ensure the safety of patrons.

All outdoor dining areas must comply with Americans with Disabilities Act and other public safety access requirements.

Under the county’s revised health order, a maximum of six people are allowed at a single table and seating must be at a six-foot distance.

“Patrons who are members of the same household or living unit do not need to be six feet apart when seated together at a table. Members of separate households or living units are not allowed to dine at the same table,” the city said.

Alcohol can only be served in conjunction with a meal and bar areas must remain closed to customers.

Establishments that want to offer outdoor seating must submit an application to the city Planning Department and have registrations confirmed. There is no fee to register.

Guidelines and applications are available online at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/planningdepartment.

The outdoor dining program will continue until the county health order is modified or the City Council directs otherwise.