DALY CITY (KPIX 5) — A mountain lion was captured on video strolling through a residential neighborhood in Daly City overnight.

After Daly City resident Oscar Guzman was awakened in the middle of the night by an alert from his Ring app, he was surprised to play back surveillance video showing a very large mountain lion right in front of his house.

“For it to come out in this area is pretty rare,” said Guzman who lives near Hillcrest and Vendome Streets in the neighborhood knows as the “Top of the Hill.” The location is about a mile and a half from the outer perimeter of San Bruno Mountain State Park.

The first video, recorded at 2:03 am, shows the creature walking along the sidewalk. The second, recorded at 2:13 am, shows the mountain lion crossing the street in front of his house.

“I’ve never seen one in 30 years living here. I couldn’t believe it. At first, I thought it was large cat, but then as I looked more closely I said, ‘That is definitely a mountain lion,'” said Guzman. “I was pretty shocked.”

Guzman said he wants to share the video to make his neighbors more aware for their safety.

“My own father works until late at night, so I want to make sure everybody knows,” Guzman said.