OAKLAND (KPIX) — The Golden State Warriors moved from their headquarters in Oakland last year, but basketball still goes on at facility they called home for decades.

The courts are quite right now, but the show goes on for the Warriors Basketball Academy — virtually. Coaches teach in front of a camera via video chat, and young ballers practice from their homes.

Shooting techinqiue group sessions over Instagram Live? Welcome to 2020.

Bay Area camps will happen this summer, but with a much smaller capacity. The Warriors have found a way to adapt and include everyone.

Remote teaching has its limitations, but this year’s summer camp is still a slam dunk and is selling out. Social distancing basketball development has actually had some unintended benefits and proves the Warriors brand has gone global.

“You don’t have to live in the Bay Area to attend a Warriors basketball camp,” said program director Jeff Addiego. “We have five different states represented and we have a kid signed up from Iceland.”

In 20 years, the Warriors say over 60,000 kids ages 7-15 have attended their camps. They are hoping to have them all back in Oakland soon.