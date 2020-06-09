MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle crash on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill late Monday night, police said.
Morgan Hill police officers responded around 11 p.m. Monday to reports of a crash on Monterey Road south of Watsonville Road, where officers found the driver trapped inside. First responders attempted to free the driver from the wreckage but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined the victim was speeding along Monterey Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a large tree.
The crash also started a small vegetation fire that spread south along the east side of Monterey Road. Firefighters with the Morgan Hill Fire Department were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it reached several nearby buildings.
Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol played a factor in the collision. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office is still attempting to identify the victim and notify their family.
People with information about the crash can contact the Morgan Hill Police Department at (408) 776-0460.
