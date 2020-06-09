GORDA, Monterey County (CBS SF) — A car went over a cliff off of state Highway 1 in Monterey County on Monday morning, killing the driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded at 10:18 a.m. to a report of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that went over a 300-foot cliff on northbound Highway 1 south of Mile Post Marker 10 near the town of Gorda.
The Jeep, which was registered in Texas, headed north on the highway and then crossed the double yellow lines and the southbound lane before going down the cliffside, CHP officials said.
The male driver, the lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead and his name is not yet available from the Monterey County coroner’s office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
