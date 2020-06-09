



SAN PABLO (KPIX 5) — On the 12th straight day of protests in the Bay Area over the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, the East Bay community of San Pablo saw marching, dancing, and singing Tuesday in San Pablo.

What they lacked in volume of people they made up for in the volume by the people. It was loud.

The “Caravan for Racial Justice “started at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, with several hundred cars and made its way south right through the heart of downtown.

There were so many vehicles, the caravan stretched for blocks. San Pablo police helped by blocking stoplights to keep traffic moving. Nonetheless, it took them more than an hour to travel the five-mile route.

“It’s a pretty good experience to be part of the change for once. Instead of talking about it, like all of my other peers,” said demonstrator Isaiah Thomas. “Feels good to be out here representing the good.”

Neighbors along the route stopped to show solidarity and respect.

“It is so great to be out here. I love what I see,” said neighbor Bonita Hall. “United, we are going to stay together.”

It was not the biggest protest, but goes to show that support for George Floyd has reached into the far corners of our community.

“Important nonetheless, because no matter how small your protest is, it’s all about being together,” said Contra Costa College Interim President Dr. Damon Bell.

Protest organizer Professor Manu Ampim, the college’s history department chair, said support for black people and other minorities have risen and fallen over the past 400 years of our country’s history.

“There’s always an ebb and flow. We must always be optimistic, but we cannot be naïve and think the victory is won because there’s energy at this moment for change,” said Ampim. “People soon forget when the cameras are off.”