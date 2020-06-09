PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — BART on Tuesday morning stopped service between Walnut Creek and closed the Pleasant Hill station due to a “major medical emergency,” according to transit officials.

According to BART spokesman Jim Allison, BART police officers and

first responders are on the scene for a person on the tracks near the

Pleasant Hill station.

The agency first became aware of a person on the tracks around

10:05 a.m. and announced the interruption of service in both directions between Walnut Creek and Concord at around 10:20 a.m.

The @SFBARTalert Twitter account posted about the incident at about 10:30 a.m.

Currently Pleasant Hill Station is closed due to reports of a major medical emergency. Mutual aid from @cccta between Walnut Creek and Concord via bus lines 14 and 15. https://t.co/RY074z3WQD — SFBART (@SFBART) June 9, 2020

BART trains resumed service between Walnut Creek and Concord on

the Antioch line around 11:15 a.m., according to Allison. The Pleasant Hill station remains closed and trains are going through it without stopping in both directions.

Passengers can use County Connection bus 14 between the Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Stations. County Connection bus 15 serves the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations.

There was no projected time for the station to reopen.