



MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Crews with Santa Clara County Vector Control plan to spray mosquito control treatments in parts of Milpitas later this week, after insects that have the West Nile Virus were found.

Mosquitoes collected in the 95035 zip code tested positive for the virus, officials said in a statement Monday.

In response, spraying will take place late Thursday night in an area bordered by Dixon Landing Road to the north, North Milpitas Boulevard and North Abel Street to the east, Highway 237 and Bellew Drive to the west and North McCarthy Boulevard to the West.

People living in the area do not need to relocate, but are urged to stay inside their homes to minimize exposure, Vector Control said. The chemicals, which are widely used by other Vector Control agencies, have been approved by state and federal regulators.

Officials plan to notify residents in the treatment area with door hangers, phone and email alerts through AlertSCC and through social media.

First discovered in California in 2003, more than 7,000 people in the state have contracted the West Nile Virus and 309 people have died, officials said. For most people, the virus does not cause symptoms, but for some people, the virus can cause fever, headache, body aches. In severe cases, West Nile Virus can cause significant neurological damage or even death.

People over the age of 50, and those with certain chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and kidney disease have the highest risk for complications.