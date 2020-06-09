SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed continued the rollback of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, announcing that San Francisco dine-in restaurants will be allowed to begin outdoor dining for the upcoming weekend.

The announcement was the first sign of relief for the city’s fabled restaurant industry that has been forced to shutdown or rely on take-out service to survive. Several restaurants have closed for good since the shelter in place order was issued in mid-March and thousands of workers have been laid off.

Under San Francisco’s Shared Spaces Program, restaurant owners can ask permission to use a portion of the public right-of-way, such as sidewalks, parking lanes, streets, or other nearby public spaces like parks and plazas for outdoor dining.

Beginning Monday, June 15, other businesses may reopen their storefronts for indoor retail and can also apply for Shared Spaces permits.

“Opening our restaurants is a great step that will help our small businesses that are struggling, our workers who need paychecks, and our residents who are ready to safely sit outside and enjoy a meal,” Breed said in a press release. “We have supported our small businesses with economic grants and assistance throughout the pandemic and will continue provide health guidance to help keep their employees and customers safe.”

Before establishing an outdoor dining area, officials said, business owners will be asked to comply with a number new and existing requirements, including:

Social Distancing Protocol in the Shelter in Place Order issued on June 1, 2020.

Food Preparation or Delivery Essential Businesses (Directive 2020-05) including for takeout or delivery.

Patrons will be required to remain outside the outdoor dining establishment and may enter the establishment only for limited purposes such as to access a restroom, to access an outdoor space that is only accessible by traveling through the restaurant, or to order at an indoor counter.

Tables must be limited to 6 customers, except for members of the same household. People in the same party seated at the same table do not have to be six feet apart.

Customers must wear face coverings until seated and any time they leave the table, such as to use a restroom.

Establishments will be required to comply with strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

“San Franciscans have done a terrific job helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. “With hospitalizations down, and testing up, we are making progress in building the new environment where we are gradually reopening.”

Tuesday’s health order only covers food facilities that provide permitted sit-down meal service. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms that do not provide permitted sit-down meal service must remain closed to the public, except for takeaway retail sales.

“We are grateful to the mayor and the city for moving so quickly to make the Shared Spaces Program a reality,” said Laurie Thomas, Executive Director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association. “The ability for restaurants to soon seat patrons outside will definitely increase the chances we can survive financially.”