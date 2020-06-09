SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay have knocked down a vegetation fire in a San Jose park early Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning in Penitencia Creek Park near the intersection of Mabury Road and Jackson Avenue.

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire near the intersection of Mabury Rd. and N. Jackson Ave. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 9, 2020

Chopper 5 was over the area and found a section of intense flames. However it appeared that firefighters were making some progress in containing the fire.

As of around 5:15 p.m., there was still a lot of smoke in the area being produced by the fire. While there are some homes nearby, they don’t appear to be in immediate danger.

At about 5:30 p.m., the San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that the fire had been knocked down.

UPDATE: Crews have good knockdown on the fire. Still actively working to extinguish. No evacuations or injuries at this time. Mabury Rd. is closed between N. Jackson Ave. and Educational Park Dr. pic.twitter.com/xG3RyWZ4g6 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 10, 2020

Residents in that neighborhood were being asked by authorities to avoid the area. Mabury Road remained closed in the area of the fire.