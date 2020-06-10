WATCH LIVE:George Floyd Funeral From Houston, Texas
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES (CBS SF) — A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was shot early Wednesday, an intense search for the gunman was underway and residents living near downtown were ordered to shelter-in-place, authorities said.

CBS affiliate KCOY said a violent altercation took place around 3:15 a.m. after shots were fired at the Paso Robles Police Station on 10th St. A deputy was being treated for injuries. The deputy was in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital.

Local authorities took to Tweeter warning residents — “Active Shooter in downtown Paso Robles. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Paso Robles downtown area to shelter in place at this time. This is an active situation.”

Dozens of law enforcement officers from Paso Robles and other outside agencies were in the downtown area. Officials said they believed it was a lone gunman.

More details as they become available.

Comments (2)