RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A prototype of a newly designed fare gate that deters gate jumpers was unveiled at the Richmond BART Station on Wednesday.
The pneumatic swing-style gate is first-of-its kind according to BART, and can process 30 riders a minute. The 5-foot tall swinging doors discourage riders from pushing though, or maneuvering over and underneath them. They also provide extra space for people in wheelchairs, or with bicycles or strollers, and stay open longer for riders who need extra time to pass.
BART approved the design in September 2019. The cost to install them fell 40 percent since then, and is now an estimated $90 million.
There is no date set for the doors to be installed systemwide. BART’s Board will see a presentation about the newly installed prototype, along with the new budget numbers.
You must log in to post a comment.