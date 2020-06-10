VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — As police in Vallejo continue to investigate a Tuesday night shooting at a birthday party for two children that left two people dead and three injured, one of the victim’s family members spoke out Wednesday, calling the shooters “cowards.”

Vallejo police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:49 p.m. in the normally quiet neighbor near Amelia St. and Cynthia Ave. in the north part of the city.

Upon arrival, officers discovered five gunshot wound victims — four adults and a child — ranging in age from 10 to 63 years old.

Police said the group of shooters targeted men, women and children.

“The guys whoever did the shooting are just young cowards. They shot a bunch of young women and babies,” said Vallejo resident Ronald Brown, who was hosting his grandson and niece’s birthday party.

The Browns said they were finishing celebrating the birthdays of their grandson and niece when gunfire suddenly erupted shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said more than one person came out of a vehicle and started firing.

“By the time I came out, they drove off. I saw my sister in-law slumped over near her car, and my daughter’s best friend passed away right there,” said Brown, pointing to a spot on his front-yard.

Relatives told KPIX 5 the two women who died in the shooting were 37-year-old Kiae Washington and 63-year-old Kim Smith.

“I’m just praying everybody else is going to be okay and will get through this,” said Brown.

Brown said his 4-year-old niece and 1-year-old grandson is unharmed, but his 10-year-old grandson was the juvenile who suffered a gunshot. He is currently recovering at Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

“We had no problems with nobody. Why these guys came through here and shot up the party, I couldn’t tell you why,” said Brown.

Police did not offer any new details regarding the shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon, only saying that their investigation was ongoing.