SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — George Floyd was laid to rest in Texas Tuesday as demonstrations continued across the country.

Meanwhile, thousands gathered to mourn Floyd’s death nationwide as his body was buried next to his mother. In San Jose, hundreds filled Cesar Chavez Park for a somber memorial, including Sontae Holland.

“His funeral day, it was important for all these people to come out here,” Holland said. “They didn’t have to be here but they are here and that’s the most important thing to us.”

“It’s beautiful, there’s unity and I think that’s the beauty in it,” said Mena M.

Floyd’s death in police custody more than two weeks ago sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality. Demonstrations continued, even during Floyd’s funeral. In San Jose, protests are planned for every day this week.

“Everybody knows who Big Floyd is now,” said Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd during Tuesday’s funeral. Rev. Al Sharpton and Rep. Al Green, D-TX, also attended the funeral that drew hundreds of people.

“George Floyd was not expendable, this is why we are here,” Green said.

“Your family is going to miss you, George, but your nation is going to always remember your name,” said Sharpton.

A horse-drawn carriage brought Floyd’s body to the cemetery where he was buried. He may have been laid to rest, but his name continues to echo throughout the country, and his memory is clearly alive and strong.

“Everybody is going to remember him around the world, he’s going to change the world,” said Philonise.

“His death actually gave a rebirth to the world, not even just to the country, to the world,” said Holland.