(KPIX)- When the Detroit Tigers go on the clock shortly after 4 pm PST Wednesday night with the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, a Bay Area product is expected to have his name called.

Retired Detroit News sports writer Lynn G. Henning reported on Twitter Tuesday that a deal between the two sides is expected to happen sooner rather than later.

Torkelson-Tigers contract expected to be inked with no serious hang-ups. The usual finer-line jostling and detailing are yet to be completed. But no impasse. Deal done sooner than later. — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) June 9, 2020

If the Tigers do select Torkelson with the first overall pick, it would be the first time a college first baseman has been selected at the top of the draft. It would also mark the first time since the then Florida Marlins selected Adrian Gonzalez in 2000, that a first baseman was taken first overall and just the third time ever.

CBSSports.com spoke to Torkelson’s hitting coach at Arizona State, Michael Earley, earlier this month and he expressed confidence that the 20-year-old could make a quick transition to the majors.

“I think he’d have no problem if you dropped him in there right now,” Earley said. “I hate to put that kind of pressure on him, he has enough pressure on him. But I’ve seen it. I was fortunate enough to play in the minor leagues against some really, really good players — guys who are big-league All-Stars now — and I put this kid up there with him, and I would take him over anyone, all day. I think he’s that special.”

Undrafted out of high school, Torkelson blossomed at Arizona State, hitting 54 homers in his two-plus seasons with the Sun Devils, two shy of the school record. The 6’1″ 220-pounder hit .340 with 130 RBI and 110 walks to go with those 54 bombs during the course of his college career.

He was the first player to lead the Pac-12 in home runs in back-to-back seasons since New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto accomplished that feat in 2012 and 2013. A two-time All American, Torkelson had the remainder of his junior season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic otherwise it is likely he would have surpassed the school record for home runs.

Prior to his time with the Sun Devils, he was a four-year starter at Casa Grande High School where he hit .430 for his career with 11 home runs 99 RBI and 32 doubles.