SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A tweet by the San Francisco Police Officers Association taking aim at the city’s transit agency for declaring it would not transport police officers to protests of police violence is the latest salvo in an ongoing debate over the practice.

Social media posts have highlighted instances of San Francisco Muni buses being used to transport officers in full riot gear to Black Lives Matter protests over the past week.

seen on facebook, another video of muni buses used as riot cop transport. from: https://t.co/hApdCQV6Ux pic.twitter.com/EzRDtfd4R9 — chris arvin 💕 🌁 (@chrisarvinsf) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority held an eight-minute, 46-second work stoppage to honor George Floyd and reiterated a commitment to racial equity on the system. As part of the pronouncement, the SFMTA said it would no longer transport SFPD to anti-police brutality protests.

Wednesday morning, SFPOA responded with a tweet saying, “Hey Muni, lose our number next time you need officers for fare evasion enforcement or removing problem passengers from your buses and trains. Shouldn’t be a @SFPD officer’s job anyway. @SFPDChief should stop using us for this.”

Hey Muni, lose our number next time you need officers for fare evasion enforcement or removing problem passengers from your buses and trains. Shouldn't be a @SFPD officer's job anyway. @SFPDChief should stop using us for this. https://t.co/ykOpzo4O4Y — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) June 10, 2020

The SFMTA said after much soul-searching and internal debate, it stands by the decision not to take officers to protests about police violence, even though part of the agency’s mandate is to serve other city departments when needed.

“That is our job, serving other city agencies, said SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin. “When serving other departments gets in the way of our core mission, we have to stop and question that.”

“I would like to condemn in the strongest terms this tweet … That is dereliction of duty,” said San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin. “I want to congratulate the SFMTA for that courageous stance. The Board of Supervisors has your back, and this behavior will not stand in the City and County of San Francisco.”

Kiet Do contributed to this report.