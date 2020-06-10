PASO ROBLES (CBS SF) — A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was shot early Wednesday in Palo Robles and an intense search for the gunman was underway. Residents living near downtown were ordered to shelter-in-place, authorities said.
The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. when a man began firing at the Paso Robles Police Station on 10th St. Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and a deputy was shot, the sheriff’s office said.
Update: Active Shooter situation.
Shelter in place order still in effect for the downtown Paso Robles
Law enforcement searching for armed gunman.
The suspect described as male in 20's or 30's
The wounded Deputy listed in serious but stable condition. Airlifted to a trauma center pic.twitter.com/YR5pez99Bx
The deputy was in serious, but stable condition. He was being airlifted to a trauma center out of the area.
As of 9:30 a.m. the shelter-in-place order was still in effect in the downtown Paso Robles area as police, sheriff’s deputies, CHP officers, and agents from the district attorney’s office searched for the gunman.
The only description of the gunman is a male in his 20’s or 30’s. Officials said they believed it was a lone gunman.
