SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the well known The Bike Peddler store in downtown Santa Rosa during the height of the George Floyd protests.
Investigators said they received a call about the vandalism on June 1 following a third night of protests in downtown Santa Rosa. At approximately 10 p.m., surveillance video recorded cycling shop a male subject throwing a large rock at the front window several times causing significant damage to the business.
The subject was riding a BMX style bicycle, wearing a mask and other specific and identifiable clothing during the time of the vandalism.
On Monday, police said, investigators developed leads that led to the identity of Danny Jewell as the subject in the case.
Jewell was contacted at his home and was subsequently arrested for the vandalism. Jewell was interviewed after his arrest and admitted to vandalizing and causing the damage to the business.
He was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident or any prior similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department (707) 543-3600. Media inquiries should be directed to Sergeant Brian Boettger at (707) 543-4023.
